Man arrested in connection to meth lab fire that injured one

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Terre Haute man was arrested in connection to a fire caused by a meth lab.

James Wilson is being held on a controlled substance and criminal mischief charges.

Court documents say Wilson caused a fire by attempted dealing or manufacturing of methamphetamine. Reports say that also resulted in serious bodily injury to another person.

The incident happened back on Jan. 24 in the Mottesheard Mobile Home Park on North 6th Street. The Indiana State Police Meth Lab team and Vigo County Drug Task Force dismantled the meth lab.

Wilson is being held on $15,000 bond and he’ll be back in court next week.