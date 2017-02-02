New state law leaves paper trail for redevelopment loans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A new state law requires city council approve to an administration request to borrow $6 million from redevelopment coffers. That’s according to Mayor Duke Bennett, who says his administration has made a practice out of “pooling” funds from all city accounts, including redevelopment.

“This year won’t be any different than the last two years,” the Mayor said. “We just have to have a document in place now to show the state that you’re doing that, and you have to show at the end of the year, that all of that money was in a pool.”

The money must also be paid in full by year’s end.

Councilman Earl Elliott chairs the finance committee. He says he’s comfortable with the loan, so long as it doesn’t put redevelopment projects in jeopardy.

“In other words, I do not want this to slow down the growth and development of this community,” Elliott said.

Bennett said redevelopment’s cash balance is around $10 million, meaning the General Fund will pull from reserves.

So why is this loan, and a $4 million Tax Anticipation Warrant request, necessary? Bennett once again points to cash flow, especially in leaner months prior to tax settlements.

“We’re not spending as much as we used to,” Mayor Bennett said, “but we have no reserves thanks to the tax caps. We’re going to begin to build reserves once we get the General Fund deficit taken care of.”