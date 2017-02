VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State Police reports no injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire while traveling on U.S. 41 south of Interstate 64.

ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle said the SUV caught on fire with two adults and a child inside. They were able to stop and get out of the vehicle before it became fully engulfed.

Southbound lanes of U.S. 41 were closed for about 15-20 minutes while Scott Twp. Fire Department put out the fire.