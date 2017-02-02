Special Report: A look back at the Isiah Benford investigation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – It’s a shocking case that has left a trail of possible victims. The Vigo County Health Department became aware of Isiah Benford in 2014 and began the year-long process of building a case against him.

News 10’s Lindsey Yates has been there every step of the way, bringing you exclusive interviews and the most up to date information from the courtroom.

In a Special Report she takes a look back.

In April 2015 the Vigo County Health Department told News 10 they had become aware of an individual intentionally spreading HIV.

“When you taunt people that you’ve infected, and tell them after the fact that you have given it to them, then it needs to be stopped,” said Joni Wise, in a previous interview.

Benford is accused of knowingly spreading the disease for more than a decade – since 2003. That is when he was diagnosed with HIV. The age of the individuals infected ranges from 18 to their 40’s, with the latest victim being diagnosed in spring of 2014.

Under Indiana code it is a felony to not tell your sexual partners you have HIV… it’s called a ‘Duty to Warn.’ Benford signed a document saying that person ‘would’ warn others, but this infected person still went under the radar since 2003, free to infect others. The Indiana State Department of Health failed to notify Vigo County health officials until last year in February of 2014.

“We’ll do everything within our powers to stop that person, and to stop anyone else that knowingly harms others,” said Wise in April of 2015.

Their efforts paid off. Over the next several months, more alleged victims came forward. In total, Benford faces 27-criminal counts. They range from aggravated battery to failure to warn his partners that he is HIV positive. “In my almost 9-years, I haven’t seen anything quite like this,” said Prosecutor Terry Modesitt during a previous interview.

For one local woman, that nightmare is her reality. In September 2015 an alleged victim sat down with News 10. The two dated on and off for five years back in the early 2000’s. She says it wasn’t until the end of their relationship when Benford became manipulative and controlling.

While wanting to keep her identity private, she bravely leads the charge for justice. “To show him the fun and games have stopped. You cannot keep playing God. You are not God,” she told News 10’s Lindsey Yates during an exclusive interview.

In February of 2016 the cases were severed. Benford could face up to seven separate trials. The first of which was scheduled for August of 2016. Then, came the most unexpected twist yet.

The defense wanted to continue with the trial date of Aug. 15, but the prosecution wanted the trial delayed. The issues were surrounding two additional witnesses who had not been interviewed yet and the alleged victims’ medical records. The judge granted the continuance but had no choice but to release Benford on his own recognizance.

“We made the motion fully aware of what the consequences were going to be. Knowing what the judge would have to do as far as releasing the defendant,” said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts during an interview.

As of Thursday afternoon, prosecutors will now try Benford on robbery, theft, and battery charges. The state filed the case back in April of 2014 before Benford faced 27-criminal counts.

Benford had been missing since his release from jail last August, but he is once again behind bars. Benford turned himself in before the hearing last Tuesday afternoon, on yet another set of charges. He now faces two counts of intimidation. Benford is being held on a $35,000 bond without 10%.

A pool of 100 jurors will report to the courthouse on the morning of February 6th in the theft, robbery, and battery case.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the very latest as it becomes available.