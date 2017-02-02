Vermillion County pushes forward after fire

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Thursday marks one week since the fire that devastated the Vermillion County Fairgrounds.

Four fire departments responded to the fire that destroyed the historic grandstands in a matter of minutes.

Now community members are moving forward to create new memories at the fairgrounds, including Kayla Holliday, the Vermillion County Fair Queen.

“I always tell people the hugs are the best part,” said Holliday.

News 10 sat down with Holliday as she reminisces on that warm summer day that she earned her sash and crown back in June.

“I really love my community so getting to give back in this way makes it that much more special,” said Holliday.

Her love for her hometown fairgrounds started when she was a child, growing up in 4-H in Vermillion County.

She says being crowned Fair Queen was a moment she always dreamed about. Now she looks for any excuse to wear her favorite accessory, her enormous, sparkly crown.

Little did she know that she would be the last queen to be crowned at the county’s historic grandstands.

“I was upstairs in my dorm room and scrolling through my Facebook and I see a post that says, ‘Bad news the grandstands are on fire, everybody say your prayers’,” said Holliday.

This fire took a piece of history last Thursday night, destroying Vermillion County’s grandstands in a matter of minutes.

A week later fire investigators are still searching for the cause behind what they call a potential case of arson.

But Holliday isn’t letting this loss take away from future fair queens. She’s organizing an event with younger girls in the community to raise money for the new grandstands.

Although that piece of her childhood is gone, this queen finds the silver lining in what’s to come

“So I’m really excited to watch the community come together and get this done because it’s what we do, it’s what we do,” said Holliday.

If you have any information regarding the cause of the fire, you’re asked to call the Vermillion County Sheriff’s office at (765)492-3737.

Also, the Indiana Chapter of Arson Investigators have posted a reward up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the person(s) response for the fire. That number is 1-(800) 382-4628.

You can donate to the construction of the grandstands at First Financial Bank in Cayuga, IN.