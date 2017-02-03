Driver cited for unsafe lane movement after two-vehicle accident in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Friday afternoon in Sullivan County.

The accident happened just after 1 p.m. on State Road 154 near County Road 350 West.

ISP reports a brown 2002 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling west on State Road 154 following a 2012 Victor 300 Fertilizer Spreader.

Officials report the Ford truck was driven by Robert Hardesty, 56 of Linton, and the fertilizer spreader was driven by Adair Everhart, 30 of Carlisle.

ISP reports Everhart was attempting to turn left into a private driveway when Hardesty tried to pass from behind. The right front of the truck hit the left front of the vehicle Everhart was driving.

“Hardesty’s pickup then traveled off the south side of the roadway and up and over an earthen embankment, finally coming to rest in the eastbound lane of SR 154,” a press release by ISP Sgt. Joe Watts stated.

Hardesty was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute for minor injuries. He was also cited for unsafe lane movement.