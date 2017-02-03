Flags honor historical figures in Downtown T.H.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – You may see some new additions to downtown Terre Haute this February.

They’re meant to celebrate Black History Month. They are flags that highlight important figures in Terre Haute’s history.

Friday News 10 spoke with one woman who was present as the city flew a flag in her honor.

Margaret Taylor is a community advocate. She says for decades, she’s helped multiple Terre Haute mayors’ administrations.

She’s also spent most of her life volunteering in the community.

Taylor says she’s thrilled and humbled to see her image fly in downtown Terre Haute, especially with so many other important figures.