SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) – According to court records, Hymera Town Marshal Darrick Cullison will plead guilty to misdemeanor battery charges on February 14th. The charge stems from a fight that occurred at a Hymera Town Board meeting. Daryl McCullough claims Cullison and his son Destin struck him.

Last month, a judge sentenced Destin Cullison to three days in jail for his part of the altercation.

Darrick Cullison will also be sentenced when he appears in court on the 14th at 2:30 p.m.