Mayor Bennett explains why he supports casino effort

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – On Wednesday, Mayor Duke Bennett of Terre Haute was the first to testify in front of the Senate Public Policy Committee at the Indiana Statehouse. He was the first of many from Terre Haute to voice support for a proposed casino that could come to the city.

Bennett told the committee he supports the project, mostly for economic reasons. He says the casino will create much needed jobs, provide tax money to local government units strapped for cash, pay significant property taxes on top of that, and do all of this without increasing crime.

“There’s always people who don’t like something, I get that,” Bennett told News 10. “But as the mayor, city council, county commissioners… our role is to serve the entire community.”

Bennett believes the local community overwhelmingly supports a casino. While some spoke out against it at Thursday night’s City Council meeting, Bennett says he’s heard more positive feedback than negative.

“We’re not giving them any incentives,” Bennett said. “We’re not offering them anything. And if they come in here and they’re successful, then the community will be successful.”

The Public Policy Committee took the testimony of Bennett and all witnesses under advisement. In order for the casino bill to continue, it must pass this committee.

“We’ll see where it goes,” Bennett said. “We still have a long way to go. It was encouraging to at least get the hearing and be able to state the case.”