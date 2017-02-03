Meals on Wheels needing more drivers in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Terre Haute Meals on Wheels needs more drivers.

The non-profit takes meals to shut-ins who would otherwise go hungry.

Meals on Wheels is serving more people in the area than ever before. In 2016, the group delivered more than 36,000 meals. That’s up from 20,000 in 2015.

This means drivers drop off 20 meals per trip, when Meals on Wheels would prefer keeping that number closer to 12.

Volunteers work one day each week, starting about 10:30 in the morning.

If you think you could help out, or need more information, check out their website!