DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports they are looking for a runaway teenager.

Myleah Renee Frankum (also goes by the name of Renee Graber) is 16-years-old and is believed to have run away from her home in Washington 2 and 6 a.m. on Feb. 3.

If you have any information, please call the Daviess County Sheriff Office at (812) 254-1060