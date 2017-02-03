Out of sight, out of mind? How leaving your TV in the alley can cause safety concerns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Many of you work every day to make sure the place you live is neat and trash-free. That trash can be lots of things, from kitchen garbage to broken toys and old furniture.

Most trash has a place to go but when certain trash is left in the wrong spot, it can cause big safety concerns.

In certain areas of Terre Haute you can see a lot of loose trash and brush that litter the alleys and the streets.

It’s a constant battle for Laurie Tharp with Terre Haute Code Enforcement, to get city streets and neighborhoods cleaned up.

And now she’s speaking out about a certain type of trash; an excess of televisions that are littering city streets.

“We’re probably seeing an easy 20 to 30 TV’s week,” Tharp told News 10. “…it’s been a problem for, I would say the past year, year and a half.”

Televisions illegally dumped along city streets and alleys are creating a bigger problem than just the televisions alone.

“What happens is, when you set these out in the alley, you may have someone come along and they just bust the front of it out which makes a bigger mess,” Tharp explained.

So if you have a big television you want to get rid of, what do you do? Well, the city can pick them up, as long as you make the call!

“The landfill no longer accepts electronics because it’s not good for the ecosystem. So we want to help people out, to dispose of broken TV’s and TV’s they no longer use and electronic sweepers, things of that sort. But they need to call us.”

Workers store those televisions then send them to a recycling company in Indianapolis.

After just three weeks, their storage area for the televisions is already full; all to help keep the city a little greener.

“We want to clean up the city and we need the community’s help in doing so,” Tharp continued “We would like for people to take pride in their city. And I think the majority of people do.”

Goodwill charges between $25 and $50 depending on the TV.

Best Buy charges $25.

And the ISU Recycling Center holds a TV recycling day one time per year in the spring or early summer and there is a fee there as well.