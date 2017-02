TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are looking for a hit and run suspect.

At around 3:00 Friday morning, Terre Haute police were called 13th and Crawford streets.

A person told police their neighbor’s parked vehicle had been hit.

Officers were told that a red mini van drove-off after the crash.

The mini van has heavy front-end damage.

Police say the impact of the crash likely set off the airbags.