Senate bill battles Indiana’s pharmacy robbery crisis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana is leading the nation in pharmacy robberies with 175 reported in 2015 alone, according to the Indiana Board of Pharmacy.

Now lawmakers are proposing a bill that would increase the penalties of stealing prescription drugs.

For Lynn Hostetler, he’s witnessed the same families come in and out of his pharmacy in Brazil for nearly 50 years. With each generation, his business changes.

In the past few years, pharmacies like Hostetler’s are seeing an increase in burglaries

“It’s scary because there are not that many pharmacies so the odds are, being me,” said Hostetler.

More drug store robberies happen in Indiana than any other state in the nation, according to the Indiana Board of Pharmacy.

It’s an issue Kara Wilson would like to see addressed more.

“With all the burglaries I hear about in Terre Haute, I think they really do need more human security,” said Wilson.

Now lawmakers are cracking down.

Republican Senator Michael Young from Indianapolis proposed a bill that would allow prosecutors to charge 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds as adults.

“They use juveniles to go in a do the robbery. Well a juvenile doesn’t get the same sentence as an adult does,” said Hostetler.

It’s one more measure to decrease the epidemic.

Senate Bill 170 passed the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. It now moves to the full senate for further consideration.

“Passing laws isn’t the answer. We already have laws in the books to enforce them,” said Hostetler.

Hostetler argues the real fix is putting as many obstacles in the way of these criminals as possible.

That’s why you’ll find cameras and alarms in his shop. He also hides some of his drugs out of sight.

“I’ve probably said before, it’s easier to break in to a bank than here,” said Hostetler.

As for Wilson, she’ll continue to be a loyal customer because she feels safest at her small town pharmacy.

“Compared to other drug stores, this one is very, very good,” said Wilson. “It has a lot of cameras and they ask a lot of questions which I’m surprised at.”

Hostetler also told News 10 that his best defense against robberies is actually the fact that his pharmacy is a small town shop. He knows everyone that comes in and everyone that goes out.