Sullivan County man arrested on burglary and weapons charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Farmersburg man is behind bars on burglary and weapon charges.
On Thursday, the Farmersburg Town Marshal pulled over a vehicle being driven by 37-year-old Virgil Wilson.
Wilson was a person of interest in a Sullivan County burglary.
When the officer tried to pat him down, Wilson began to struggle, pulling out a handgun.
No shots were fired.
Wilson told the police he pulled the gun so he could discard it.
Police learned the gun Wilson had was stolen in a previous burglary.
He is facing charges of theft, receiving stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.
Wilson is currently in the Sullivan County Jail.