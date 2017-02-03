Sullivan County man arrested on burglary and weapons charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Farmersburg man is behind bars on burglary and weapon charges.

On Thursday, the Farmersburg Town Marshal pulled over a vehicle being driven by 37-year-old Virgil Wilson.

Wilson was a person of interest in a Sullivan County burglary.

When the officer tried to pat him down, Wilson began to struggle, pulling out a handgun.

No shots were fired.

Wilson told the police he pulled the gun so he could discard it.

Police learned the gun Wilson had was stolen in a previous burglary.

He is facing charges of theft, receiving stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.

Wilson is currently in the Sullivan County Jail.