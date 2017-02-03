Terre Haute Humane Society offering $1 adoptions for one-year anniversary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Humane Society is offering $1 adoptions to celebrate their one-year anniversary at their new location.

The Terre Haute Humane Society is located at 1811 S. Fruitridge Avenue on the east side of town.

For today only (Feb. 3), the society will be offering $1 adoption fees for all of the animals who qualify for adoption.

Stop by today from 12-6 p.m. and pick up a new pet who needs a forever home. Approved application required and remember, this is only valid for adoptions finalized today (Feb. 3).

Check out their website for more information on available animals. If you have questions, you can contact the society at (812) 232-0293. They do not open until 12 p.m.