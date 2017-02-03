Trial date for man accused of murder pushed back to August

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A new trial date has been set for a Vigo County man accused of murder.

Buddy Ellinger, Jr. was arrested in connection to the murder of Thomas Fuller III. Fuller was shot and killed last June.

Ellinger, Jr. was later arrested in August of 2016 after the Terre Haute Police Department’s Special Response Team had to be called in. That standoff lasted several hours.

On Friday, Judge Roach decided to move Ellinger’s Feb. 13 trial date to Aug. 7. This is due to depositions from law enforcement.

The court is expecting several witnesses for this case. Ellinger will be back in court on June 2.