Vehicle pursuit that started in Sullivan County ends with arrest in Vermillion County

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – A vehicle pursuit that started in Sullivan County just before 1 a.m. lasted for almost 45 minutes and ended in Vermillion County.

The incident began when an Indiana State Police Trooper attempted a traffic stop on a red 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe for a stop sign violation in Hymera. ISP reports the driver took off heading west on State Road 48 and then went north on U.S. 41 into Vigo County.

Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputies used stop sticks at Pimento Circle which deflated two of the front tires on the Tahoe. But the suspect continued north through Terre Haute.

Officers from different agencies blocked intersections in Terre Haute for safety and the pursuit continued north through Vigo County and into Parke County on U.S. 41 where more stop sticks were placed at County Road 900 South by Parke County Sheriff’s Deputies.

“The suspect again struck the stop sticks damaging a rear tire and continued on driving on the rims of the vehicle,” ISP Sgt. Joe Watts stated in a release.

The pursuit continued west onto State Road 163 crossing on the Wabash River Bridge into Clinton. Clinton City Police Officers used another set of stop sticks which is when the remaining tires on the Tahoe were deflated. “The chase ended when the suspect drove into a private yard at the intersection of 7th and Front streets in Clinton,” Watts stated.

Officials arrested Shane Corey, 29 of Terre Haute, for resisting law enforcement, habitual traffic offender and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

“Vehicular traffic was very light during the chase and there were no injuries of any kind related to this event. The incident lasted nearly 45 minutes with initial speeds reaching near 80 mph. After striking the stop sticks on US 41 at Pimento Circle, the two front tires were deflated causing the vehicle to travel on the rims with speeds averaging between 40 and 50 mph for the remainder of the chase.”

Agencies involved in this pursuit included Indiana State Police, Sullivan City Police, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Terre Haute Police Department, West Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana State University Police Department, Parke County Sheriff’s Office, Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton City Police Department.