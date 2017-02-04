181st Intelligence Wing welcomes new commander

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The 181st Intelligence Wing welcomes in a new commander!

Col. Christopher Alderdice will lead the Terre Haute base.

He was honored with his new role during a ceremony on Saturday.

Alderdice served in the armed forces for more than 30 years. He’s also an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran.

“To all the men and women of the 181st Intelligence Wing, I’m the new guy,” Alderdice said, “I am proud to be a racer, and I’m proud of each and every one of you in your execution and support of our diversely relevant missions.”

“I want to thank you of your 37 years of dedicated leadership,” said Jordan Isaacs, Rep. of Sen. Joe Donnelly, “and I welcome your experience and leadership in this new role.”

Alderdice will replace Brigadier-General Kip Clark who was recently promoted to Chief of Staff of the Indiana Air National Guard.