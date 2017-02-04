Gospel event celebrates Black History Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Celebrating Black History Month with the power of music!

The Charles E. Brown African-American Cultural Center at Indiana State University held a Gospel Celebration Saturday night.

It took place in Tilson Auditorium.

Dozens of people gathered to sing, worship and have fellowship.

Event Organizer Kandace Hinton says gospel music is so much more than a genre.

“It was important for me to highlight gospel music and where we’ve come,” she said, “From the time that we landed on these shores to this time, so that’s why we’re using gospel music as a cultural experience as well as perhaps a spiritual experience.”

The next event put on by the African-American Cultural Center for Black History Month is a Regali Winds performance on February 12th.