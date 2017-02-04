TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – If you’ve noticed the News 10 Team were all wearing red on Friday, well there’s a reason for that.

Friday was “national wear red for Women’s Heart Health Day”. In honor of the day, Union Hospital in Terre Haute hosted “High Tea for the Heart”.

The event offered heart healthy screenings, there was also a full high tea and fashion show.

News 10 spoke with a woman who has personal experience with heart health issues, she says it’s important to remain aware. “A heart attack can happen to anybody and genetics are very important. And you can’t do anything about that. Just be aware. And when you get older start having checkups with a stress test and an EKG and things like that.” The fashion show featured clothes from FOUR local boutiques.