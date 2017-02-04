Wabash Valley’s Pinewood Derby

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Today more than six counties in the Wabash Valley put their racecars to the test at the annual Wabash Valley Pinewood Derby. It’s an event hosted by the Boy Scouts of America organization.

For 10-year-old Isaiah Racey, he’s been waiting to hear those three special words all year: ‘Ready, set, go!’

“I was thinking I would make it to the top 16 at least,” said Racey. “Maybe even win a trophy.”

Don’t let his size fool you. His feet may not reach the floor but his ambition is through the roof.

“I had to do all kinds of stuff that people wouldn’t expect out of a ten-year-old,” said Racey.

Racey has competed in the Wabash Valley pinewood derby for four years. Each winter he and his fellow Cub Scouts turn a block of wood into a racing masterpiece.

But he doesn’t let his years of experience go to his head.

“It started to get less amazing because I learned how to do it but it’s still pretty amazing,” said Racey.

From sharks, to porches, and military tanks, each derby car is as unique as the racer himself.

“My ultimate goal is just to do my best and have fun,” said 11-year-old Jonah Poleski.

Every Cub Scout has their own strategy and for Poleski, it’s all about that speed

“You want to make sure that you have a car that has to have that perfect amount of weight so it speeds down the track,” said Poleski.

The boys anxiously wait as their cars are inspected, knowing what happens on that track could mean a trophy on their shelf.

“This year I’m seeing my second generation of scouts that I did pinewood derby with,” said Derby Chairman Joe Robinson.

Robinson has helped organize the derby for 22 years. He says all the hours the boys put in to their car is a lesson in itself.

“We want the kids to learn that hard work produces good results,” said Robinson.

As the final cars find their way to the track, the Scouts can barely contain their nerves.

“My favorite part is the racing part where you’re all scared but happy,” said Racey.

For Racey, it may seem like the longest three seconds of his life but that three seconds landed him in first place.

Saturday’s event came close to setting a record for the Wabash Valley derby with 143 Cub Scouts participating in the annual event. Last year, the event had less than 100 participants.