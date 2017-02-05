How to prevent the nation’s leading killer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Cardiovascular disease is the nation’s number one killer according to the American Heart Association.

It’s a staggering statistic. One in three deaths in America are linked to heart disease. Strokes, heart attacks and high blood pressure all fall under this category.

It’s a disease often referred to as “the silent killer” because it often goes without warning signs or symptoms.

“It’s nondiscriminatory. Large, small, white, black, brown, yellow, heart disease is the leading killer of all people in this country,” said cardiologist Prashant Patel.

Patel is a cardiologist with Union Medical Group in the Wabash Valley.

He says listening to your body’s pain is key. General symptoms include chest pain, nausea, sweating and shortness of breath. Family history also contributes to heart disease for an individual.

“Definitely if it’s something new, it’s something different, you notice it when you’re walking or climbing stairs,” said Patel. “It goes away when you’re resting or not moving, but it comes back when you get up and start moving, that’s definitely something that needs to be checked out.”

The good news is he says small changes can make a big impact on your health.

“First and foremost is your diet. Eat lots of vegetables. Kind of like what your mom said when you’re little, eat all your vegetables. Eat vegetables and fruits, and meats and starches should be the sides,” said Patel.

The second lifestyle change is exercise. Improving your heart means making it work.

Patel encourages fitness trackers like FitBit or the Apple Watch that count your steps as a tool to make staying active easier.

“Just get outside and take more steps. I think a real good goal for anybody is to aim for at least 10,000 steps a day,” said Patel.

Patel also highly discourages smoking because it’s a main contributor to heart disease.

A final piece to a healthy lifestyle is seeing a doctor regularly.

Afterall, listening to your heart and updating your daily routines could just save your life.

For more guidelines on what to look for and how to improve your heart health, click here: https://www.goredforwomen.org/fight-heart-disease-women-go-red-women-official-site/know-your-risk/find-out-your-risk/