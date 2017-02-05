Plea Deal Reached in Vermillion County Case

VERMILLION CO., Ind. (WTHI) – A plea deal has been reached in connection to a deadly crash in Vermillion County, Indiana.

That’s where Ethan Lee faces three counts of Reckless Homicide.

Lee is accused of driving too fast, leading to a crash that killed three teenagers in 2015.

Indiana State Police say he hit a bump and crashed into a building.

Lee’s Jury Trial was expected to start February 20th.

However, court documents show the Jury Trial has been vacated.

In its place, is a Plea Agreement Hearing set for the February 20th at 11:00 a.m.

News 10 will continue to follow this case.