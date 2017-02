TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A hazmat situation closed part of a major road in Terre Haute.

It happened Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m.

That’s where two vehicles collided near US 40 and Hunt Street.

One vehicle, a pick-up truck, was severely damaged.

Our News 10 Crew on-scene witnessed fire officials cleaning up what appeared to be gas that had spilled onto the roadway.

The crew says part of the road was closed, and police re-directed traffic for about an hour while the road was cleaned up.