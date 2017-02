TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods athletics unveiled Saturday a new hall of fame wall outside the gymnasium.

This inaugural class featured five standouts from SMWC history. It included the Pomeroys’ namesake Sister Mary Joseph Pomeroy. The hall of fame class also enshrined Sister Barbara Doherty, basketball coach Deanna Bradley, basketball player Brooke Langford, and softball player Tammy Smelcer-Welborn.