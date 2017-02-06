12 Owen County kids hurt after semi hits school bus

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A school bus crash in Owen County landed multiple kids in the hospital.

It happened just before 8:00 Monday morning on US 231.

According to police, a semi crossed the center line hitting the school bus.

The semi hit the bus on the front driver’s side and then skidded down the left side of the bus, pushing the bus off the road in the direction of the roadway.

The Spencer-Owen School Bus had 31 children on board.

Twelve of the 31 children were taken to area hospitals with glass cuts and pain to the head, chest, and arms.

The driver of the bus, 70-year-old Verl Keith was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital with head and hand injuries.

The driver of the truck, 35-year-old Christopher Reinhardt, from Terre Haute, was cited for driving left of center and driving too fast for road conditions.

Police credit Keith for keeping the bus upright and forcing the bus away from trees.