CDC map shows Indiana faring well with flu, Illinois different story

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Aches, fever, sore throat, those are just a few of the long list of symptoms that come along with the flu.

And when you look at a map from the Centers for Disease control, it looks like Hoosiers aren’t faring to bad.

You’ll see it’s mostly gray, but Indiana is a shade of yellow.

That yellow indicating the state hasn’t seen a widespread outbreak of the flu like Illinois.

However, Dr. Cyndi Speelman with convenient care at the UAP Clinic says they’re starting to see an increase of flu patients.

“In the patients that we have tested, we’ve seen a definite spike in the number of Influenza A cases,” Speelman said. “The surprising thing this year is a lot of the people were actually vaccinated for flu.”

Speelman says the number of flu cases this year compared to last is significantly less.

However, that might soon change as we’re in peak season.

“This year it’s more in the normal flu season,” Speelman said. “February’s now when we’re starting to see it. And since the states around us have all spiked I think we’re likely to continue to see an increase over the next few weeks.”

We asked you on Facebook about your experiences with the flu so far this year.

Clarence and Sarah Wozniak say, “we’ve had the stomach flu around our house. Then we went thru sneezes, congestion, fever, sore throat and tiredness.”

Missy Cochran Rehmel says “so far (knock on wood) no sickness in this house, just colds and sinus issues.”

And Beth Webster Cox says “both of my kids have had high fevers (100-103) lasting about 4 days, dry cough and a runny nose.”

Doctor Speelman says if you get the flu there are some over the counter items you can take to help the symptoms.

But letting the flu take its course might be the best idea.

However, she says there is one preventive measure you can still take.

“If you haven’t gotten a flu shot, I would definitely recommend going and getting the flu shot now,” Speelman said. “Because I think that in the next couple of weeks the number of cases is going to spike.”

You can follow the spread of the flu by visiting the CDC’s website.