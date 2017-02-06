Clear Creek Welcome Center to stay closed for at least another week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – An area rest stop will be closed for another week; that’s according to Area Wide Protective.

The company is connecting power lines over the Clear Creek Welcome Center property.

A worker says the process takes about three days but due to incoming weather, they’ll likely need to keep the stop closed for at least another week.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the welcome center was originally closed for a water pump that went out.

Those repairs are supposed to wrap up by Tuesday. News 10 will continue to follow this story.