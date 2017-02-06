Hi my name is Christine Watson, and I am a licensed clinical social worker and the director of therapeutic services at Harsha Behavioral Center. We currently have a twenty-one bed unit that serves our adult population, ages fifty-five and older. Most of the patients that we see have some form of dementia, usually in the moderate to severe range. With dementia the brain is literally shrinking and brain cells are dying, which can lead to a lot of confusion in this population. When you have people who are trying to make sense of a world that no longer makes sense to them, it’s understandable that they might have some agitation, even aggression. Sometimes their behaviors become to too difficult for their caregivers to manage. Whether that’s at home or a setting of a nursing facility. At that point medication can be used to help manage these behaviors. One of the services that we offer here at Harsha is medication, stabilization, and management. If you have any questions or concerns about a loved one with dementia, please call us at (812)298-8888. Or visit us at HarshaCenter.com

