TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — The Indiana State men’s basketball team returned to practice Monday still reeling from another close weekend loss. The Sycamores held a nine point advantage on the road at Northern Iowa, but Greg Lansing’s squad collapsed down the stretch and lost the game 65-60.

As Indiana State returns to practice ahead of Wednesday’s game at Bradley, the Sycamores are focused on the next game.