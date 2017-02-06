‘It’s gotta be done’ Taxpayers voice concerns for new jail at public forum

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Inside the conference rooms at the Vigo County Public Library are folks wanting answers.

“I’m here, I’ve got concerns where the jail is going to be built,” said Don Reece.

Reece is among many residents with concerns about a new jail in Vigo County.

“I heard that they have a time element to get it started and where it was going to be located,” Reece said, “So we’re down here in interest to see what’s going to happen and when it’s going to happen.”

Time is of the essence in Vigo County. The county has until the end of February to present significant plans on a new jail, including its location, to a federal judge.

“There just seemed to be a lot of questions that our members wanted answered,” said Noah Gambill, Taxpayers Association of Vigo County, “and if our members wanted answers, then we thought the public would want that as well.”

As discussion continues in regards to a new jail, Gambill hoped to include taxpayers into the conversation.

Monday night, the Taxpayers Association hosted a public forum on the proposed project. That’s where key players such as the developers, the county attorney, county council and others were on hand to present where the project currently stands, as well as seeking input moving forward.

For Reece, his concerns lie with the location of the jail.

“I’ve heard it’s going to be down off of 63 adjacent to the Aquatic Center,” he said, “but my belief is if they put it back towards the river, and then put a privacy fence up, it won’t bother the Aquatic Center traffic, or we could go down on 13th Street and take the old Coke property down there and there’s plenty of room, and that would be I think a great place to do it.”

As the clock winds down, it leaves residents, like Reece, hoping the county will put its best foot forward in the decisions that are left to be made.

“It’s gotta be done,” he said, “It’s gonna put a little more burden on everybody, but with overstocking the jail they have now, I think it will be a benefit in the long term.”