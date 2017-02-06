Jury selection to begin in Isiah Benford robbery, battery and theft case

Related Coverage Special Report: A look back at the Isiah Benford investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A trial remains set Monday for a Terre Haute man accused of battering and robbing his cousin of about $50 in April 2014.

Jury selection will begin at 9 a.m. in the case of Isiah Benford. A pool of 100 jurors will report to the Vigo County Courthouse. Judge Michael Lewis said he would continue to take the change of venue request under advisement.

This case is one of three, and the oldest, pending against Benford.

Benford is accused of knowingly spreading HIV for more than a decade – since 2003. That is when he was diagnosed with the disease. The age of the individuals infected ranges from 18 to their 40’s, with the latest victim being diagnosed in spring of 2014.

He also faces 27-criminal counts, ranging from aggravated battery to failure to warn his partners of his positive status. The case, dating back to April of 2015, is currently on hold.

