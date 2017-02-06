Man arrested for murder of 14-month-old Shaylyn Ammerman pleads guilty

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – The 22-year-old who was arrested in March of 2016 for the murder of 14-month-old Shaylyn Ammerman in Owen County has pleaded guilty.

The Owen County Prosecutor Donald VanDerMoere reported Kyle Parker appeared in Owen Circuit Court I Friday afternoon and provided a factual basis to the offenses of murder and kidnapping, a level 3 felony.

According to our CBS affiliate in Indianapolis, WTTV, VanDerMoere and Parker’s attorney Jacob Fish negotiated a plea agreement to sentence Parker to 60 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. That agreement is now under the advisement by Judge Quillen, and a sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.

Under the plea agreement, Parker would agree to plead guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping. All additional charges against Parker would be dismissed, including rape, child molesting, strangulation, aggravated battery, obstruction of justice, and failure to report a dead body.

Ammerman was initially reported missing from her home on March 23. Her father said his mother put Shaylyn to bed late Tuesday; when they woke up in the morning, she was gone. Her disappearance set off a massive search for the little girl involving multiple law enforcement agencies including some from Vigo County.

Parker was at the home the night she disappeared, and police took him into custody on March 24 – the same day they found the 14-month-old’s body near the White River in Gosport. According to the coroner, Ammerman’s official cause of death was homicide by asphyxiation.

A medical examiner said in court documents it was “the worst case of sexual trauma she had seen in her career.”