Officials celebrate National School Counseling Week in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Showing appreciation to those who help counsel our youth every single day.

This is National School Counseling Week and to celebrate Vigo County School Officials and Terre Haute’s Mayor recognized all of the elementary, middle and high school counselors who serve the corporation.

Rick Stevens says these mentors are so crucial to shaping our children’s futures especially since the family dynamic has changed so drastically over the years.

“They are exposed to so much more,” Stevens explained. “School shootings, terrorism, parents who have lost their savings for life due, you know, the stock market going down, poverty in our area, we’re talking about 50 percent kids that are on free/reduced lunch and that brings a lot of different challenges.”

35 counselors are employed throughout the 28 schools in the Vigo County School Corporation.

We recognize them and all school counselors watching us in the WTHI-TV viewing area! Your role in development is vital!