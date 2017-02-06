Olympic gold medalist announced as next speaker at ISU’s Speaker Series

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Mary Lou Retton, Olympic gold medalist in 1984, has been announced as next speaker in Indiana State University’s Speaker Series.

Retton won America’s first Olympic gold medal in gymnastics in 1984.

She will speak at 7 p.m. in Tilson Auditorium on Feb. 28. The event is free and open to the public.

Retton was not only the nation’s first gold in gymnastics, but also won silver medals in team and vault and bronze medals in the uneven bars and floor exercise, making her the most decorated athlete at the 1984 Olympic games.

Before her retirement in 1986, Retton was the only women to win three American Cups between 1983 and 1985, the only American to win Japan’s prestigious Chunichi Cup in 1983, won two U.S. Gymnastics Federation American Classics in 1983 and 1984 and won the All-Around title at both the 1984 National Championships and Olympic trials.

Retton’s post-professional sports career has included motivational speaking, serving as a corporate spokesperson, a “fitness ambassador” and national chairperson and member of the Board of Governors of the Children’s Miracle Network.

