TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Police Department is accepting applications for two job openings.

The part-time jobs are both crossing guard positions.

To be considered you can’t have a criminal record, and you must be of good moral character.

The hours are Monday through Friday 7:35 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. and 2:35 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

The job pays $15 a day.

If you are interested you can call the City of Terre Haute Human Resources at 812-244-2324 or click here.