PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) —The Riverton Parke girls’ basketball team is in the hunt for it’s second regional title in program history.

The Panthers won a thriller over Attica on Saturday to claim the North Vermillion sectional. It was just the third sectional title for RP in the team’s history.

This week the Panthers prepare for their regional semifinal matchup against Southern Wells at Tri-Central.