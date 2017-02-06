Sam Steimel commits to Evansville

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) — Sullivan High School baseball standout Sam Steimel verbally committed Monday to continue his athletic career at the University of Evansville.

The junior pitcher has been a key part of the Golden Arrow rotation. As a freshman, he pitched a perfect game against Linton in the state tournament to lift Sullivan to its first baseball sectional since 1993.

In his two years on the mound, Steimel has pitched a 1.5 ERA. At the plate, he’s hitting just shy of a .400 average.

The Sullivan ace may not be on the mound when he joins the Aces in college, though. Evansville is looking to make Steimel a position player. As a sophomore, he had a near-perfect fielding percentage at 97 percent.