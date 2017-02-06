Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on Indiana businesses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A fifth of all adults in Indiana smoke, and lawmakers are looking to capitalize on that.

The effects of House Bill 1578 could reach farther than the Hoosier State, even affecting smokers in Illinois.

One adjustment is a tax hike of a $1.50 per pack of cigarettes.

Brent Fleming is the General Manager of Collett Enterprises, Inc.

Collett oversees three Smoker Friendly Discount Tobacco locations in Terre Haute, and 24 stores across Indiana. Fleming says, “If the $1.50 per pack increase passes, Indiana will have a higher cigarette tax than all the surrounding states. All 24 of our stores would be less than 1 hour and 35 minutes driving time from a lower tax state.”

Fleming broke it down into specifics for News 10.

He says Indiana cartons would cost:

$18.95 more than Kentucky cigarettes.

$8.95 more than Ohio cigarettes.

$5.15 more than Illinois cigarettes.

$4.95 more than Michigan cigarettes.

Since smokers have so many options out-of-state to buy, it’s important to note that smokers are already considering different states that potential tax money would be going to instead of Indiana.

While money generated would go to funding infrastructure and smoking cessation and prevention programs, it doesn’t make it any easier to swallow for smokers footing the bill.

Smoker and Illinois resident Mark Clark says, “There’s a certain price where you say, ‘Hey I’m not going to spend any more than this.’ You know? And people that are on budgets, trust me, they’re just going to find something else to cut out, if they’re that hard-core of a smoker, they’re going to smoke. They’re going to cut something out of their lives to smoke cigarettes.”

Clark obviously doesn’t represent all smokers. However, supporters of the bill hope people will quit smoking.

It’s important to note Clark is from Illinois, because he currently travels to Indiana for its cheaper cigarette prices.

That’s where businesses like Smoker Friendly Discount Tobacco could suffer.

Not only could they lose business from Indiana customers, they could lose out on customers like Mark.

Clark says, “I’m from Illinois, so we come over here to save money because you can’t buy them over there because they’re too high. You’ve got to start doing your math you know? Versus gasoline, how much does it cost to run back and forth? Are you really saving any money?”

Lawmakers are also planning on raising the smoking age from 18 to 21.

Smoker Jack Hornbrook says, “Everybody has their own choice to make and if that’s the choice you make, then you should be able to live that choice without being bothered, or singled out or anything like that.”

Fleming adds, “The loss of Illinois and Indiana customers will affect the economic viability of our three Terre Haute stores. We believe the proposed increase is short-sighted and does not take into account the easy accessibility of nearby lower tax states to our Hoosier cigarette customers. The proposed $1.50 per pack tax increase will not only have a devastating effect on our Terre Haute stores but our other 21 stores as well.”

If the bill passes, businesses like Smoker Friendly will hope customers will still shop there, and not go elsewhere.

But whether it is through rolling their own cigarettes, or switching to other non-impacted items like chewing tobacco or e-cigarettes, some business is better than no business.

The bill would also repeal the smoker’s bill of rights.

If passed, the law would take effect in July.

If you’d like to weigh in on the issue, check out this link to the WTHI-TV Twitter poll.

A proposed bill in Indiana would raise the smoking age to 21. What do you think? @Lacey_WTHI will have the story at 6:00. — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) February 6, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js