Trial date set for man accused of violent crimes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A man connected to violence that happened in the same week…at the same home appeared in court.

Police say Kody Wright is facing charges of burglary and battery, both with a deadly weapon.

On Monday, a judge set Wright’s jury trial for July 25th.

The battery victim, in this case, told police that Wright pointed a handgun at her neck, and hit her in the head with the gun.

The victim said it happened at a home at 1931 Woodlawn Avene in Terre Haute.

Police said she did not report it until after another incident at the same home.

That’s when someone beat one man and shot another.