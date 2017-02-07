A night of game shows; Bob Eubanks set to host United Way event

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WTHI) – Need plans for Friday night?

You’ll have the chance to compete in a live game show based on some of the tv greats of the past!

In fact, the show is called Hollywood’s Greatest Game Shows and it’s happening at the Effingham Performance Center in Effingham, Illinois.

Now, you won’t have just any host…the host for the evening will be Bob Eubanks.

Bob hosted shows like the Newlywed Game and Card Sharks.

There will also be some big prizes up for grabs!

“We pick contestants right out of the audience. Nobody is prechosen. We play a little Trivia Trap, a little Newlywed Game, a little Card Sharks, Dance Fever…Name That Tune. The chances of winning are really really good,” Eubanks said.

As for prizes, there’s a car or motorcycle and the possibility to win $100,000.

The event is to benefit the United Way of Effingham County.

For more information, click here.