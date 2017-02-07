Charleston Police Department looking for suspect connected with stabbing incident

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTHI) – The Charleston Police Department reports they are looking for a male suspect who is connected with a stabbing incident from Sunday.

Police responded to a parking lot west of the Olde Town Apartments at 1414 6th Street for reports of a stabbing after 2 a.m. on Sunday (CT).

A 19-year-old male had two stab wounds to his torso area and was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln. He was later flown to Carle Hospital in Urbana and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have identified the suspect as Christopher Bickcom, 24 of Lansing, Illinois.

Anyone with information in regards to this case or the suspect should contact the Charleston Police Department at (217) 348-5221 or call dispatch at (217) 345-0060. You can also contact the Coles County Crime Stoppers at (866) 345-8488.