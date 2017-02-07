County council continues discussion on new jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Frustrations over a new jail in Vigo County made for a heated start to Tuesday night’s county council meeting.

Concerns of a new jail among the council boil down to several factors, one of them being location and how to pay for it.

“I think before the council can act on anything, we first need to know where we’re going to place it,” said Councilman Timothy Curley, “Where are we going to put it? That’s a major factor for infrastructure, utilities, electrical, so on and so forth.”

“There’s just a lot of pieces to this puzzle,” said President Bill Thomas.

Thomas and council members were presented with several requests at Tuesday night’s meeting, of those were a few pertaining to progress of the new jail.

“There was a couple of things submitted by the commissioners,” said Thomas, “One request was for $5 million to be moved from EDIT, EDIT dollars, and to position that so we could jumpstart the project once it’s all finalized.”

The other request pertained to the intent of possibly increasing the local income tax by 1.25 percent.

“The local income tax is getting all the discussion,” Thomas said, “The local income tax would be more of a safety tax for police, fire or whatever. The room that we have left to move, because there’s a 2.5 percent cap total and we’re halfway there, the 1.25 percent would take it to the max.”

If the county chooses to go that route, Thomas says that doesn’t mean the increase would automatically be 1.25 percent.

“It could be 1.25, it could be .5, could be .75, anywhere in between, that would be up to the council to decide what portion of that we need to ask for in order to fund the jail project,” he said.

For Thomas, the maximum increase of 1.25 is a lot to take in, especially when it comes to taxpayers dollars.

“You’re basically taking one paycheck a year out of a family’s budget,” he said, “That’s a tough decision, that’s a hard decision to make.”

The deadline that still dangles above the county doesn’t make things any easier. The county is only a few weeks away until they have to present significant plans regarding the jail to a federal judge.

As the deadline approaches, Thomas says they’re doing what they can all with the taxpayers in mind.

“We as a council are just trying to make sure that we are doing our due diligence and serving the taxpayers to the best of our ability,” he said, “We sent all this to the annual budget committee, which will be heard here in a couple of weeks, and will be voted on at our March, I believe it’s 14th, meeting, and that will set part of the funding and process, at least give them a platform to start from.”

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council approved a $50,000 appropriation for the drug court, as well as an $87,000 grant for the county health department to help with increase childhood immunizations.