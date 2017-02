TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash near US 41 and South 7th Street in Vigo County.

It happened just after 5:00.

Details are few at this time but we do know the crash involved at least one motorcycle.

A medical helicopter landed near the scene.

Our photographer on the scene says traffic is stopped in all directions.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.