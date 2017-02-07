Escape Terre Haute to open spring of 2017

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The new craze, escape room, is coming to Terre Haute in the Spring of 2017.

If you haven’t heard of it yet, an escape room is a real life puzzle that you and a small group of people have to solve. You are locked in a themed room where you have to solve each puzzle by finding clues to be able to get out before the hour is up.

Officials with Escape Terre Haute told News 10 that they are not releasing the location yet, but they will be open this spring. Their website shows they will have four different themed rooms, The Pirates Of The Ohio, Taken, Zombie Escape and the Enchanted Library.

“Teams will be tested to use their surroundings, observations and problem solving skills to escape the room by hunting for clues, codes, keys and more!” the website stated.

To check out more on Escape Terre Haute, check out their Facebook page and their website.