Formal charges to be filed after Bloomfield man booked for charge of murder

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Officials report formal charges, including murder, will be filed against a Bloomfield man on Tuesday morning.

William Abel was booked into the Greene County Jail after 7 a.m. on Sunday on a charge of murder. At this time information on his arrest is not being released as the investigation continues.

But, Greene County officials report Abel will be formally charged with murder, obstruction of justice, theft and false informing. Additionally, they will be requesting for an enhanced sentence for the use of a firearm.

