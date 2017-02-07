Group in opposition to casino holds community forum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A proposed development in Terre Haute meets opposition Tuesday.

Senate Bill 354 would allow Full House Resorts to establish a casino here.

Casino-free Terre Haute is a group against the casino. They held a forum at the Vigo County Public Library.

The meeting featured the National Director for Stop Predatory Gambling.

Organizers say the goal is to inform people so they can talk to their representatives.

“What are the true social and economic costs over the next 5, 10, 15 years of having the casino in our community we don’t know that we haven’t had the chance to look at that really as a group,” said T.J. Hellmann, Forum Organizer.

“This is a micro level but these are the decisions facing our country. Do we create a economy based on real prosperity or do we create an economy based on milking and extracting existing wealth like a casino would do to this town of Terre Haute,” said Les Bernal, National Director of Stop Predatory Gambling.

People supporting the development cite a potential economic boost.

Lawmakers still have to approve the bill to make the casino a reality.