Human error led to Lafayette train derailment

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Train supervisors said human error caused a CSX Transportation freight train to derail Sunday night.

Track supervisor Hector Almanza told News 18 the train derailment was human error. The conductor of the train made a mistake and went onto the wrong track. When the conductor tried to back up the train, it derailed.

An $8,000 switch machine was damaged in the incident. No injuries were reported.

Almanza said this has never happened before in Lafayette.

It took eight hours to get the train back on the tracks.