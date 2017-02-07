“In all honesty, I cried. I don’t know how to pay it.” Residents react to Duke Energy bill sticker shock

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Cold is how Jennifer Goetz describes her home, but she’s boiling on the inside. “It’s irritating. It’s been as bad as even confining the heat to the living room, where we have to sleep in the living room, to keep the rest of the house shutoff,” she said.

Goetz arrived home, from the hospital, two weeks ago, with her premature newborn in tow. Only to be welcomed by an energy bill that more than tripled. “In all honesty, I cried. I don’t know how to pay it.”

The bill reflects a jump from $140.00 in January to $480.00 this month. Matt Akers owns the property and several more. He says most of the bills, including his own, have skyrocketed. “A couple of years ago it was freezing outside, and I never had this much of a bill,” said Akers.

From a visitor post on the WTHI Facebook page, now flooded with hundreds of similar comments, to a News 10 poll where 70% of you are reporting an inflated bill, many residents are at a loss. “Something is going on. They’ve got new smart meters and something is not so smart about them,” said Akers.

In an effort to learn more, News 10 reached out to Duke Energy. A representative says the new smart meters are in no way responsible. Instead, the average household used 11% more energy when comparing 2016 to the previous year.

Average Temperatures in Terre Haute for 2016:

High – 37 degrees

Low – 21 degrees

Overall average – 29 degrees

Average Temperatures in Terre Haute for 2017:

High – 42 degrees

Low – 26 degrees

Overall average – 34 degrees

“It’s pretty difficult to correlate usage with the amount that’s on your bill, because you maybe forget some unusual usage patterns that you may have had,” said Lew Middleton, with Duke Energy.

Goetz said she isn’t buying it. Whatever the reason may be, until it’s resolved, she and her growing family are just trying to get by. “Trying to make ends meet. I really don’t know how to pay it.”

Duke Energy said if you have a problem with your bill, call your local customer care representative.

You can call Duke Energy at 812-231-6700.